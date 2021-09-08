Left Menu

Noida Media Club holds prayer meet for late journalist Chandan Mitra

The Noida Media Club NMC on Wednesday held a condolence meeting on the demise of veteran journalist and former Rajya Sabha member Chandan Mitra.Mitra, also the patron of NMC, had passed away on September 2 at his south Delhi residence after a prolonged ailment.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 08-09-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 22:07 IST
Noida Media Club holds prayer meet for late journalist Chandan Mitra
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Noida Media Club (NMC) on Wednesday held a condolence meeting on the demise of veteran journalist and former Rajya Sabha member Chandan Mitra.

Mitra, also the patron of NMC, had passed away on September 2 at his south Delhi residence after a prolonged ailment. He was 65.

"The demise of Shri Chandan Mitra ji, the pioneer of journalism, is an irreparable loss for all of us. Today a condolence meeting was organised at Noida Media Club to pray for his soul's peace. His absence will always be there," the NMC, a non-profit organisation of media professionals in NCR, said in a tweet.

Mitra, who had a stint in various newspapers, including the Times of India and the Hindustan Times, in his long career as a journalist before he became editor of The Pioneer, is survived by his wife Shobori Ganguly and two sons Kushan and Shakya.

The death of the columnist and raconteur, known for his sharp views on politics and his abiding love for old Hindi film music, was condoled by a host of political leaders across the spectrum as well as President Ram Nath Kovind.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021