Noida Media Club holds prayer meet for late journalist Chandan Mitra

The Noida Media Club (NMC) on Wednesday held a condolence meeting on the demise of veteran journalist and former Rajya Sabha member Chandan Mitra.

Mitra, also the patron of NMC, had passed away on September 2 at his south Delhi residence after a prolonged ailment. He was 65.

"The demise of Shri Chandan Mitra ji, the pioneer of journalism, is an irreparable loss for all of us. Today a condolence meeting was organised at Noida Media Club to pray for his soul's peace. His absence will always be there," the NMC, a non-profit organisation of media professionals in NCR, said in a tweet.

Mitra, who had a stint in various newspapers, including the Times of India and the Hindustan Times, in his long career as a journalist before he became editor of The Pioneer, is survived by his wife Shobori Ganguly and two sons Kushan and Shakya.

The death of the columnist and raconteur, known for his sharp views on politics and his abiding love for old Hindi film music, was condoled by a host of political leaders across the spectrum as well as President Ram Nath Kovind.

