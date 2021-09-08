Left Menu

Couple, minor son killed in road accident in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Bhilai | Updated: 08-09-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 23:05 IST
A husband-wife duo and their minor son were killed in a road accident in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place near village Khedamara under Jamul police station limits when the motorcycle on which the victims were travelling was hit by a truck, they said.

The truck driver was later assaulted by local residents.

The deceased were identified as Anil Sinha (33), his wife Bharati (28) and their son Ayush (6), while the couple's two-year-old daughter Nidhi, who was also with them, escaped with multiple injuries, the police said.

While heading towards their native village for celebration of local festival 'Teeja', the motorcycle driven by Anil Sinha was hit by the recklessly driven truck near Khedamara at around 3 pm, they said.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the trio died on the spot, the police said.

Police arrested the truck driver, who received minor injuries after being thrashed by people gathered at the accident spot, said Jamul Station House Officer (SHO) Vishnu Prasad Choubey. PTI COR RSY RSY

