Sharman Joshi, Annu Kapoor to feature in new film 'Sab Moh Maaya Hai'

Actors Sharman Joshi and Annu Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space in a new film titled 'Sab Moh Maaya Hai', which is being produced under Vinod Bhanushali's production house Bhanushali Studios Limited. Helmed by Abhinav Pareek, the movie will revolve around a father-son relationship.

Excited about the project, Vinod Bhanushali said, "Sab Moh Maaya Hai is a very moving story that our cinema loving audience will relate to instantly. The minute I heard the script, I was hooked and knew that these subjects should be addressed and taken to every nook and corner through cinematic storytelling." He added, "Annu Kapoor ji and Sharman Joshi are fantastic actors, and their story in the film will resonate with cinegoers. Abhinav as a director addresses the issues in a very contemporary way."

'Sab Moh Maaya Hai' is scheduled to release in 2022. (ANI)

