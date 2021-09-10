Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 11:46 IST
'Jungle Cruise' to release in Indian theatres on September 24
''Disney's Jungle Cruise'', starring Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, is all set to release in Indian theatres on September 24 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The film has already been released internationally in July and a sequel is already in the works as per reports in the international media.

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, ''Disney's Jungle Cruise'' is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Jungle Cruise also stars Edgar Ramírez and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

