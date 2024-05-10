Bihar: Ravi Shankar Prasad, Upendra Kushwaha Nominated for Lok Sabha Elections

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday filed his nomination for the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, which he seeks to retain for the second consecutive term.

The former Union minister was accompanied by senior party colleagues like C P Thakur, a former minister himself who also headed the state unit, and Ganga Prasad, the ex-governor of Manipur and Sikkim and whose association with the BJP dates back to the Jan Sangh days.

Before he filed his nomination papers at the collectorate, the Patna Sahib MP was felicitated at the BJP's Bihar headquarters here.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan, an NDA ally, was also present at the 'Jan Ashirwad Sabha' (a congregation to seek blessings of people) at the BJP office.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who is also the party's state president, flew to Buxar and Sasaram towns, where BJP debutants Mithilesh Tiwary and Shivesh Ram, respectively, filed their nomination.

Another NDA partner Upendra Kushwaha, a former Union minister who heads the Rashtriya Lok Morcha, filed his nomination from Karakat, which he had won in 2014, lost to the JD(U) five years later, and hopes to wrest this time following a return to the BJP-led coalition.

