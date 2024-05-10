Left Menu

Bihar: Ravi Shankar Prasad, Upendra Kushwaha Nominated for Lok Sabha Elections

Ravi Shankar Prasad, senior BJP leader, filed his nomination for Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, seeking a second term. Prasad was accompanied by senior party colleagues and LJP (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary oversaw nominations in Buxar and Sasaram, while Upendra Kushwaha filed his nomination from Karakat.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 10-05-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 18:33 IST
Bihar: Ravi Shankar Prasad, Upendra Kushwaha Nominated for Lok Sabha Elections
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday filed his nomination for the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, which he seeks to retain for the second consecutive term.

The former Union minister was accompanied by senior party colleagues like C P Thakur, a former minister himself who also headed the state unit, and Ganga Prasad, the ex-governor of Manipur and Sikkim and whose association with the BJP dates back to the Jan Sangh days.

Before he filed his nomination papers at the collectorate, the Patna Sahib MP was felicitated at the BJP's Bihar headquarters here.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan, an NDA ally, was also present at the 'Jan Ashirwad Sabha' (a congregation to seek blessings of people) at the BJP office.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who is also the party's state president, flew to Buxar and Sasaram towns, where BJP debutants Mithilesh Tiwary and Shivesh Ram, respectively, filed their nomination.

Another NDA partner Upendra Kushwaha, a former Union minister who heads the Rashtriya Lok Morcha, filed his nomination from Karakat, which he had won in 2014, lost to the JD(U) five years later, and hopes to wrest this time following a return to the BJP-led coalition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sued for denying gay employees in vitro fertilization coverage and more

Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sue...

 Global
2
China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

 Hungary
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

 Global
4
Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off Runway

Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off...

 Senegal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024