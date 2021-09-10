The Umbrella Academy Season 3’s filming wrapped up! When could fans meet Sparrow squad?

The superhero television series The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is nearing its release. The upcoming season is likely to introduce the audience to the Sparrow squad. The third season's filming wrapped up in late August. Last week, the series creator Steve Blackman posted on Instagram that the shooting for the third season of The Umbrella Academy is over. He thanks all cast and crew members of the series.

When could The Umbrella Academy Season 3 be released?

The Umbrella Academy is based on the comic book series of the same name written by Gerard Way. In November 2020, the series was renewed for a third season. The production was halted for the COVID-19 pandemic. Filming for The Umbrella Academy Season 3 began on February 7, 2021, but they are going slow. And at last, the good news is the principal photography is concluded on August 28, 2021.

Now it's time for post-production works and we guess it would take two to three months. So, it's much more likely that we'll see The Umbrella Academy Season 3 on Netflix in early 2022.

The story revolves around a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death and the threat of an imminent apocalypse.

What could be the plot for The Umbrella Academy Season 3?

The Umbrella Academy is set in a universe where 43 women around the world give birth simultaneously at noon on October 1, 1989, despite none of them showing any sign of pregnancy until labor began. Seven of the children are adopted by eccentric billionaire Sir Reginald Hargreeves and turned into a superhero team that he calls "The Umbrella Academy."

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 shows failing to stop the apocalypse, the siblings are forced to travel back in time, but it goes awry, scattering them across different years in 1960s Dallas.

Five ends up on November 25, 1963, in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, but with the help of Hazel manages to travel back in ten days. While being hunted by a trio of Swedish assassins, Five finds his siblings, who have each made new lives, and attempt to reunite them in order to stop this new apocalypse.

Season 2 ends with the children discover Sir Reginald is still alive and formed a new academy called "Sparrow Academy." Besides, Ben Hargreeves the Number six (plays by Justin H. Min) is also alive.

The plot for The Umbrella Academy Season 3 has been kept under the wrap; however, series showrunner Steve Blackman has revealed some major teases with episode titles on Season 3 that could reveal some details of the series.

The episode titles, in show order, are "Meet the Family," "World's Biggest Ball of Twine," "Pocket Full of Lightning," "Kugelblitz," "Kindest Cut," "Marigold," "Auf Wiedersehen," "Wedding at the End of the World," "Six Bells," and "Oblivion."

Who are the cast for The Umbrella Academy Season 3?

The Academy has five children. Justin H. Min will play an alternate-universe version of his character Ben, alongside a host of new faces. The remaining Hargreeves siblings are also returning in The Umbrella Academy Season 3. They are as follows.

Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves/Number One

David Castenada as Diego Hargreeves/Number Two

Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves/Number Three

Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves/Number Four

Aidan Gallagher as Five/Number Five

Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves/Number Six, (but he'll be Number Two in The Sparrow Academy this time around)

Elliot Page as VanyaHargreeves/Number Seven

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is coming with several newcomers. They are as follows:

RituAryaas Lila Pitts,

Justin Cornwell as Marcus Hargreeves / Sparrow Number One

BritneOldford as FeiHargreeves / Sparrow Number Three

Jake Epstein as AlphonsoHargreeves / Sparrow Number Four

Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane Hargreeves / Sparrow Number Five

Cazzie David as Jayme Hargreeves / Sparrow Number Six

Currently, the release date for the drama is not been officially announced yet. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the web and television series.

