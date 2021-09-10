Virgin River Season 4 reportedly began filming in August, likely to out in Q2-Q3 2022

After successfully showcasing a few interesting turns and twists in Season 3, the romantic drama Virgin River is set to be back with its fourth run. Netflix quietly renewed the show for a Season 4 even before they dropped Virgin River Season 3. Virgin River Season 4 reportedly began its pre-production works just after the release of Season 3.

Even though Netflix has not officially announced Virgin River Season 4, this is nothing unusual for Netflix. If we look back, the streaming giant had silently renewed Season 3 and put it into pre-production before making the official announcement.

However, the recent Netflix Life's report claims that the show has begun filming in August 2021. If the reports turn out to be true, then we can expect Virgin River Season 4 to be released sometime in 2022.

What's on Netflix confirms: "We're currently predicting that Virgin River season 4 should return in 2022 with it most likely being in Q2-Q3 2022 (anywhere between April and July 2022)."

Tim Matheson (played as Vernon 'Doc' Mullins) told Radio Times, "Well, Netflix is quite quiet about all that – I just hesitate to say anything that they might get upset [about]. "My understanding is that it will be like any day now."

The romantic drama Virgin River captured millions of hearts after its first season aired on Netflix on December 6, 2019. The series is based on the Virgin River novels by Robyn Carr. In the same month, the series was renewed for Season 2 and premiered on November 27, 2020. Virgin River Season 3 was renewed in December 2020 and premiered on July 9, 2021.

What could be the storyline for Virgin River Season 4?

Before discussing Virgin River Season 4, let's have a quick recap.

Jack (played by Martin Henderson) and Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) got back together. He took out a ring, and she surprised him with news that she is pregnant. But he has not fathered her child. Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth) was arrested for shooting Jack. He insisted he was not the killer. Hope (Annette O'Toole) returned to the town only to get in a car accident and she was in serious condition last we heard. Charmaine's (Lauren Hammersley) husband (Patrick Sabongui) is the worst.

Virgin River Season 4 will definitely reveal the name of the father of Mel's baby whether it's her late husband or Jack. The EP cum episode writer Sue Tenney said to TV Insider, "If we have a Season 4, it will be revealed at the end of [it] and it's a driving storyline in [it]."

She added, "I will say if we get to go into a Season 4 that the audience will be genuinely surprised at who's behind all of it."

She also promises that Jack and Mel are going to get married in Virgin River Season 4. She said, "eventually, they are going to get married."

Martin Henderson explains to TV Insider, "At the drop of a hat, she goes and [uses the embryos she had with] her dead ex-husband. It's rather a quick reaction to Jack's rejection. Jack would have felt that perhaps they could talk about it or that she would maybe give it a couple of weeks before deciding to do that."

As of now, Virgin River Season 4 has not been renewed yet. We will keep you updating as soon as we get any information from the makers. Stay tuned to get more updates!

