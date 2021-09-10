Left Menu

Shilpa Shetty rings in Ganesh Chaturthi with kids Viaan, Samisha

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra has kick-started Ganesh Chaturthi with full enthusiasm.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-09-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 17:06 IST
Shilpa Shetty rings in Ganesh Chaturthi with kids Viaan, Samisha
Shilpa Shetty Kundra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra has kick-started Ganesh Chaturthi with full enthusiasm. On Friday, Shilpa took to Instagram to share a few pictures from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

In one of the images, she can be seen feeding ladoos to her kids -- Viaan and Samisha. All three of them wore ethnic outfits. Shilpa and her daughter Samisha sported matching pink outfits. "Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah!Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah!Ashta Vinayak Namo Namah!Ganapati Bappa Moraiya! Our Gannu Raja is back to visit us, our 11th year," she wrote.

Shilpa is celebrating this year's Ganesh Chaturthi without her husband Raj Kundra as he is currently in jail in the porn video racket case. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa is busy judging the reality show 'Super Dancer 4', alongside Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021