Left Menu

Queen's London representative says royals back BLM movement

Meghan, who is biracial, said an unidentified member of the Royal Family had raised concerns about the color of her babys skin before she gave birth to her first child.

PTI | London | Updated: 10-09-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 21:35 IST
Queen's London representative says royals back BLM movement
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family back the Black Lives Matter movement, one of her senior representatives said in a television interview to be broadcast Friday.

Philanthropist Kenneth Olisa, the first Black Lord Lieutenant of Greater London, told Channel 4 News that he had discussed the issue with members of the Royal Family since George Floyd died in police custody in the United States last year, sparking global protests over racial injustice.

Asked if they supported the movement, the philanthropist and businessman who is the monarch's personal representative in Greater London said: “The answer is easily yes.” “I have discussed with the Royal Household this whole issue of race, particularly in the last 12 months since the George Floyd incident,'' he said in excerpts from the interview released before the broadcast.

“It's a hot conversation topic. The question is what more can we do to bind society to remove these barriers. They (the royals) care passionately about making this one nation bound by the same values.” The comments come as Buckingham Palace struggles to combat suggestions of racism raised by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, also known as Prince Harry and Meghan, during a March interview with Oprah Winfrey. Meghan, who is biracial, said an unidentified member of the Royal Family had raised “concerns” about the color of her baby's skin before she gave birth to her first child. The couple also alleged that Meghan was the victim of callous treatment during her time as a working royal. Prince William, Harry's older brother, was forced to respond after reporters shouted questions at him during a visit to an East London school.

“We're very much not a racist family,” William said as his wife, Kate, walked by his side.

Harry and Meghan stepped away from royal duties earlier this year and moved to California.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
3
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021