Left Menu

Ajay Devgn to feature on 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-09-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 11:44 IST
Ajay Devgn to feature on 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'
Ajay Devgn (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has come on board to feature on an episode of Discovery's adventure show ''Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'', the makers announced Sunday.

Devgn, 52, will soon film the episode in the Maldives with host and ace adventurer Bear Grylls.

In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi featured in an episode of ''Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls and PM Modi''.

Previously, superstars Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth have also accompanied Grylls on his adventures in the wilderness.

The show will be premiered first on the discovery+ app.

Devgn, who was most recently seen in the feature ''Bhuj: The Pride of India'', has a packed slate with films like ''Gangubai Kathiawadi'', SS Rajamouli's ''RRR'', sports drama ''Maidaan'' and his directorial ''Mayday''. He is also set to make his digital debut with the Disney+ Hotstar series ''Rudra: The Edge of Darkness''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States
4
COVID-19 cases in Australia's Victoria state hit 13-month high

COVID-19 cases in Australia's Victoria state hit 13-month high

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021