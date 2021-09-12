Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to Bennifer 2.0 red carpet debut

The pictures of superstar Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's return to the red carpet as a couple, has already taken social media ablaze. While fans are gushing over the unmatched chemistry of the rekindled couple, Ben's ex Gwyneth Paltrow also shared her opinion about the duo. Fondly known as 'Bennifer', Lopez and Affleck made their red carpet debut as a couple during the world premiere of 'The Last Duel', Friday in Venice.

The duo's latest pictures from their first public event have already set the internet ablaze and fans from all over the world are gushing over the much-in-love couple. Gwyneth could also not resist herself to channel her views about Bennifer 2.0.

As per E! News, one of Jennifer's stylists, Mariel Haenn, took to on her Instagram handle to share photos of the 'Hustlers' actor dressed in a white Georges Hobeika couture gown with a plunging Swarovski-embellished neckline--and Ben, dressed in a black Dolce and Gabbana tux, staring at each other lovingly and kissing at the event. Among several fans dropping a string of emoticons and messaged in the awe of the much-in-love couple, Gwyneth also commented, "Okay, this is cute."

This comment was enough to catch social media users' attention, who later praised her for the remark. "Girl!! You are the coolest for your comment!!!" wrote one Instagram user. Another user commented, "move on game is unmatched."

As per E! News, Gwyneth dated Ben on and off for several years until 2000, during which they co-starred in 'Shakespeare in Love', for which she won an Academy Award, and a Bounce Trumpet Award. The last time Bennifer walked hand in hand on the red carpet was in February 2003 at Ben's 'Daredevil' movie premiere, when they were engaged.

However, the couple at that time decided to postpone their planned 2003 wedding, blaming "excessive media attention" in a statement, as per Page Six. Before officially walking down the aisle, the couple split in 2004. After partying ways, Ben married actor Jennifer Garner. His relationship with Garner did not survive long as they officially divorced in 2017.

The 'Jersey Girl' co-stars rekindled their romance in April, just a month after Jennifer ended her two-year engagement to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez. Meanwhile, Ben before rekindling his romance with Jennifer was dating actor Ana de Armas and split with her in January. On the occasion of her birthday, Jennifer Lopez made her relationship with Ben Affleck Instagram official.Jennifer shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben shares three children, 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina, and 9-year-old Samuel with ex-wife Garner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)