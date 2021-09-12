Left Menu

Here's why Kriti Sanon's family is 'fed up' with her

Kriti Sanon is obsessed with her skincare according to the actor who has uploaded a video on social media in which she talks about her routine, which has apparently ticked off her family.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-09-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 19:05 IST
Kriti Sanon (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Kriti Sanon is obsessed with her skincare according to the actor who has uploaded a video on social media in which she talks about her routine, which has apparently ticked off her family. On Sunday, Kriti took to Instagram and uploaded a quick QNA video, wherein she can be seen answering random questions. In the clip, the 'Mimi' star also revealed that her family members are fed up of her obsession with skincare products.

"I am currently obsessed with skincare. My family is fed up of me ordering things. I am a hoarder," she said. Apart from this, Kriti also shared that "parantha with butter" and "rajmah chawal" is her comfort food.

She captioned the video clip as, "Krtically Yours." Her QNA video has received a lot of love from followers.

"Hahaha so cute. I also love skincare products," a social media user commented. "So candid," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Kriti will be seen in several projects including 'Adipurush', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Bhediya', and 'Ganapath'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

