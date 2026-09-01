What Makes Climate Adaptation Work? Capacity, Inclusion and Local Ownership

Billions of dollars are being directed toward climate adaptation, yet project success often depends on factors that are far less visible than irrigation systems, drought-resistant seeds or new technologies. Across developing-country agriculture, the decisive variables may be local capability, community ownership, livelihood security and the inequalities that determine who can participate in adaptation in the first place.

Researchers Yuki Shiga and Rajib Shaw of Keio University examine this problem in "Factors Contributing to the Effectiveness Ratings of the Climate Change Adaptation Projects in Agriculture: Implications from the Developing Countries," published in the journal Climate. Their analysis of 44 completed multilateral-funded projects finds recurring differences between stronger and weaker outcomes in institutional capacity, local engagement, livelihood resilience and governance.

The inequality results sharpen the argument. Projects tended to receive stronger effectiveness ratings where gender inequality was lower and inequality-adjusted human development was higher, while conventional HDI showed no statistically significant relationship. The pattern does not prove causation, but it raises a difficult question for climate finance: can adaptation succeed at scale without confronting the social inequalities that shape people's ability to benefit from it?

Capacity Building May Matter More Than Baseline Capacity

Among the strongest and weakest projects examined in detail, 79% identified institutional and technical capacity as a factor influencing effectiveness, making it the most frequently cited contributor. This included the quality of technical support, administrative capacity, training, and the ability of local partners and farmers to manage project activities.

However, the study did not find a statistically significant relationship between project effectiveness and the inequality-adjusted education index. That is an important distinction. Projects did not necessarily perform better simply because they started in places with higher education or stronger baseline skills; they performed better when project design actively built the capacities that were missing.

This shifts the way climate adaptation should be understood. A project that provides irrigation equipment, drought-resistant seeds or climate information may still struggle if local institutions cannot manage the intervention or farmers do not understand how to use it. Technology can reduce risk, but only if capability exists around it.

Participatory methods appear especially important. The study highlights farmer field schools and farmer-to-farmer learning as approaches that helped translate adaptation into locally understandable practice. These methods work because they allow farmers to learn through trusted social networks, compare results and adapt technologies to their own conditions.

For donors and governments, this suggests that training should not be treated as a minor project component. Capacity building may be part of the infrastructure itself. A climate investment becomes more durable when communities can operate, maintain and adapt it long after external funding ends.

Inequality Can Quietly Undermine Adaptation Outcomes

Community engagement and empowerment were identified as contributing factors in more than 40% of the projects. Effective projects were more likely to involve local people in identifying needs, shaping activities and matching interventions to real agricultural constraints.

The gender result is even more significant. Effectiveness ratings were negatively correlated with the Gender Inequality Index at −0.349, significant at the 5% level. Projects therefore tended to receive lower effectiveness ratings in countries with greater gender inequality, although the authors are careful to stress that this does not prove causation.

In many agricultural systems, women face unequal access to land, credit, extension services, information and decision-making. If adaptation programmes are introduced into those systems without addressing underlying exclusion, they may strengthen the adaptive capacity of some groups while leaving others behind.

The study's broader inequality findings reinforce this point. Project effectiveness had a moderate positive correlation with the Inequality-adjusted Human Development Index of 0.274, while no statistically significant relationship appeared with standard HDI. It also found positive correlations involving inequality-adjusted life expectancy and income.

This suggests that headline national development indicators may not capture the conditions that determine project success. A country can look relatively strong in aggregate while large sections of the population remain excluded from the resources and institutions needed to adapt.

For climate funds, that raises a broader governance question: should inequality be treated not merely as a safeguard issue, but as a key determinant of adaptation effectiveness?

Farmers Adapt When Resilience Also Improves Their Livelihoods

The research also shows that climate adaptation is more likely to gain traction when it produces immediate livelihood benefits. Improved or stabilized income and productivity were mentioned as contributors to effectiveness in more than 40% of the projects examined. Farmers are not responding to climate risk in isolation. They are simultaneously managing food needs, income volatility, debt, labour constraints and market uncertainty. An adaptation measure that makes sense climatically may still fail if it does not make sense economically.

Country-level results point in the same direction. Project effectiveness had a moderate positive correlation with GNI per capita of 0.261, while the relationship with the Global Food Security Index was stronger at 0.363. The study also found a positive association with inequality-adjusted life expectancy.

The broader development lesson is that climate resilience cannot always be separated from poverty reduction, food security and public health. For vulnerable farmers, the strongest adaptation measures may be those that reduce climate risk while also increasing yields, diversifying income or making household livelihoods more stable.

This has implications for the way adaptation portfolios are designed. Climate-smart agriculture, irrigation, forecasting systems, savings mechanisms and livelihood diversification may deliver stronger results when treated as part of an integrated resilience strategy rather than as isolated interventions.

Adaptation, in other words, becomes more sustainable when farmers can see not only a future climate benefit, but a present economic reason to continue using it.

Governance and Ownership Decide Whether Projects Outlive Their Funding

The fourth major theme is governance. Commitment, ownership and leadership were cited as contributing factors by nearly 60% of the projects, and weak or unstable governance appeared frequently among projects rated unsatisfactory. This points to a familiar but often underestimated development problem. Projects implemented as externally driven programmes can struggle once funding cycles end. Those embedded in government systems, local institutions and community priorities have a better chance of surviving beyond the formal project period.

Interestingly, the study did not find a statistically significant relationship between project effectiveness and the Corruption Perceptions Index. That suggests governance should not be reduced to corruption alone. Leadership, administrative capacity, institutional coordination and local ownership may influence outcomes in ways that broad corruption indicators cannot fully capture.

The research also cautions that the sample contains only 44 projects, around 70% of which were implemented in Africa, and the statistical power for detecting moderate correlations was estimated at about 0.60–0.70. The findings should therefore be treated as exploratory rather than definitive.

Effectiveness ratings themselves are another limitation. They are based on terminal evaluations and retain some degree of evaluator judgment, even though quality-assurance procedures were used. More importantly, a project rated effective at completion is not necessarily sustainable years later, and some adaptation interventions can even become maladaptive over time.

That said, Climate adaptation should not be treated as a series of projects that end when evaluation reports are filed. The real test is whether communities remain more resilient after external funding, consultants and implementation teams have gone.

With adaptation finance chronically short of estimated needs, the future of climate investment may depend as much on project quality as funding volume. The study suggests that the strongest projects are those that treat farmers not simply as beneficiaries, but as institutions, decision-makers and economic actors whose capacity determines whether adaptation lasts.