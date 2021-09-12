Randeep Hooda recalls his shelved film on anniversary of Battle of Saragarhi

To mark the 124th anniversary of the Battle of Saragarhi, actor Randeep Hooda on Sunday recalled his shelved film in honour of the Saragarhi martyrs. Taking to his Instagram handle, Randeep shared a picture of his character from the film along with a picture of his visit to the gurudwara made as a memorial.

Along with the photos, Randeep penned a caption lauding "the greatest last stands in the armed history of the world." "Some movies never get made but the stories live on forever...In 1897 on the Northwest Frontier (present day #afghanistan) 21 #Sikhs stood up against 10000 #afghanistani tribesmen.. it was a certain inevitable death but the decision to take a stand in spite of the odds and not show their backs to the enemy marks this 6.5 hrs fierce battle to death as one of the greatest last stands in the armed history of the world. #gurudwara has been made in their memorial.. this one is in near #goldentemple #amritsar," he wrote.

Randeep did not reveal the reason why the film got shelved. Known for going through rigorous transformation for his films, as per reports, Randeep kept his hair uncut for three years for this film, and even after the film got shelved, Randeep retained his Sikh avatar for a long time. He finally had to cut his hair for his Hollywood debut action-thriller 'Extraction'. However, before getting his hair cut, Randeep had apologised for it in the Golden Temple.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Randeep was last seen in Prabhudheva's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' that starred Salman Khan and Disha Patani in lead roles. He will soon be seen in the web series 'Inspector Avinash', and the film 'Unfair and Lovely'. (ANI)

