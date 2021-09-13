Left Menu

Jessica Chastain transforms into televangelist Tammy Faye in new biopic

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye" tells the story of Messner and her former husband Jim Bakker, who lead a television ministry in the 1970s and 1980s before their vast empire crumbled in a sex and financial scandal. Known for her heavy make up, which ran down her teary face as she called on viewers to turn to Jesus and donate to the Bakkers’ causes, Messner rebuilt her reputation through a documentary and reality show before her death in 2007.

Reuters | Toronto | Updated: 13-09-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 15:52 IST
Jessica Chastain transforms into televangelist Tammy Faye in new biopic
  • Country:
  • Canada

Actor Jessica Chastain takes on the role of Tammy Faye Bakker Messner in a new drama looking at the rise and fall of the late American televangelist. "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" tells the story of Messner and her former husband Jim Bakker, who lead a television ministry in the 1970s and 1980s before their vast empire crumbled in a sex and financial scandal.

Known for her heavy make up, which ran down her teary face as she called on viewers to turn to Jesus and donate to the Bakkers’ causes, Messner rebuilt her reputation through a documentary and reality show before her death in 2007. "It was really fun actually, that's the thing about Tammy, the more I learned about her the more I was like 'I wish we were friends. I wish I knew her before she passed away'," Chastain said at the film's premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday night.

"She was just kind of like a kick in the pants. She was so funny and so loving and so child-like. It was beautiful to be surrounded in that kind of research." "Spiderman" actor Andrew Garfield portrays Jim Bakker, who, following the scandal, spent five years in prison. Tammy Faye divorced him and remarried.

The movie is based on the 2000 documentary "The Eyes of Tammy Faye", which helped Tammy Faye rebuild her image. "I'm really hoping when the audience is present watching the film, they'll be introduced to a side of Tammy that they never really understood and actually wasn't allowed to be told years ago," Chastain said. (Editing by William Maclean)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global
4
Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021