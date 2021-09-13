Hayley Atwell cast as Lara Croft in Netflix anime series 'Tomb Raider'

Actor Hayley Atwell, best known for portraying Agent Peggy Carter across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to voice star in Netflix and Legendary Television's upcoming ''Tomb Raider'' anime series.

According to Variety, Atwell will voice the franchise hero, Lara Croft, in the new series based on Square Enix's iconic game.

The story will pick up after the events of the ''Tomb Raider'' video-game reboot trilogy, charting a new adventure for the globetrotting Lara Croft 25 years after her first game launched. The upcoming series also marks the character's anime debut.

''Tomb Raider'' will be executive produced by Tasha Huo, who is also set to write the show. Dmitri M Johnson, founder and CEO of dj2 Entertainment; Howard Bliss; Stephan Bugaji; and Tractor Pants president Jacob Robinson will serve as executive producers as well.

The ''Tomb Raider'' franchise has also seen film adaptations with Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander previously playing the character of Lara Croft on screen.

Recently, Atwell voice starred in the Disney Plus' animated series ''What If...?'' and Marvel-Disney XD's ''Avengers Assemble'', in which she reprised her role of Peggy Carter. Her other voice credits also include ''3Below: Tales of Arcadia'', also from Netflix.

Atwell will next be seen in the highly-anticipated ''Mission: Impossible 7'', slated to be released on September 30, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)