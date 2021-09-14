Left Menu

Boney Kapoor, family receive Golden Visa for UAE

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor on Wednesday said he and his family have received the prestigious 10-year Dubai Golden Visa.The 65-year-old producer shared the news on his official Twitter account.Grateful to Dubai government for granting me and my family a 10 years golden visa.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-09-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 15:23 IST
Boney Kapoor, family receive Golden Visa for UAE
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor on Wednesday said he and his family have received the prestigious 10-year Dubai Golden Visa.

The 65-year-old producer shared the news on his official Twitter account.

''Grateful to Dubai government for granting me and my family a 10 years golden visa. Dynamic and kind hearted leadership. Best Destination ….. Dubai and UAE #Goldenvisa #Dubai #UAE (sic),'' Kapoor, who has backed films like ,''Mr India'', ''Wanted'' and the upcoming ''Maidaan'', said in a tweet.

The Golden Visa was instituted by the UAE government in 2019 as a new system which allowed investors (minimum of AED 10 million) and entrepreneurs, as well as professionals and specialised talents like in the field of science, knowledge and sports, to apply for it. These golden visas are issued for five or 10 years and will be renewed automatically. In the past, cine stars who have been granted the Golden Visa by Dubai include Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Tovino Thomas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021