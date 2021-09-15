Neetu Kapoor pens a heartfelt post for her 'lifeline'
Late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has turned a year older on Wednesday.
- Country:
- India
Late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has turned a year older on Wednesday. To make Riddima's day special, her doting mother Neetu took to Instagram and penned a loved-up birthday post for her firstborn.
"Happy birthday my lifeline @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial," she wrote. Alongside the wish, Neetu posted a picture from Riddhima's birthday celebrations in Rajasthan. In the image, Neetu, Riddhima, Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahni and their daughter Samara Sahni can be seen seated inside a restaurant.
Replying to Neetu's post, Riddhima dropped a string of red heart emojis on it. For the unversed, Riddhima is a renowned jewellery designer. She recently appeared with Neetu on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Riddhima Kapoor
- Rishi Kapoor
- Neetu
- Rajasthan
ALSO READ
Jyotika makes her social media debut on Instagram
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares first look of late father Rishi Kapoor's final film 'Sharmaji Namkeen'
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni marks father Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary with priceless throwback picture
John Cena pays tribute to Sidharth Shukla on Instagram
20+ Best Instagram Automation Tools (Safe & Working)