Prison School Season 2: Updates on renewal possibility & what to expect

Prison School Season 2 is one of the much-awaited Japanese manga series. The debut season dropped its finale in December 2015. Since then, enthusiasts are keeping hopes for the next installment.

There are ample story materials that lead fans to think for another season is definitely on the cards. The director Tsutomu Mizushima told earlier that he was willing to direct Prison School Season 2. However, the show's producer J.C. Staff Studio has been silent on the renewal of the series for the past five years. At the same time, they never canceled the show all these years after the first season, which might mean that Prison School Season 2 is still on the cards.

The first season performed remarkably well in Japan and acquired worldwide popularity. It accumulated many positive critical reviews. Over 13 million copies of the series were sold as of March 2018.

There are high chances that the producers would come back with Prison School Season 2. Tsutomu Mizushima took 12 episodes from the original manga to make the first part of the anime series. The original manga consists of a total of 28 volumes with 277 chapters. Therefore, 200 more chapters are left to create Prison School Season 2 or more seasons.

After the release of the first season in 2015, Tsutomu Mizushima and Shirobako were contacted by Naoyuki Uchida, an author of mystery and horror novels, about Prison School Season 2 on Twitter, he commented "Thanks for watching continuously since SHIROBAKO! I don't know about the 2nd season. I want to do it, but … (embarrassed face emoji)."

Prison School follows the problems and issues of five boys in a girl's school. The strictest girl's academies in Tokyo had decided to admit boys into their system. A newly admitted boy named Kiyoshi Fujino discovers that he and his four friends TakehitoMorokuzu, Shingo Wakamoto, JōjiNezu, and Reiji Andō are the only male students among 1000 girls in the institute.

They receive a final warning as they were caught doing voyeurism in the school's bathing area. Prison School Season 2 would show whether the boys can adjust to the decorum maintained by the institute.

If the creators return with Prison School Season 2, we will surely meet the characters Kiyoshi Fujino, TakehitoMorokuzu, TakehitoMorokuzu, Shingo Wakamoto, JojiNezu, and Reiji Ando that were voiced by Taishi Nakagawa, TokioEmoto, Masato Yano, Daiki Miyagi, and GaligaliGalixon respectively.

Prison School Season 2 is yet to be confirmed. We will keep posting updates on the series. Stay tuned!

