The Flight Attendant Season 2: Kaley Cuoco spotted filming for it in Germany

Filming for HBO Max's The Flight Attendant Season 2 is underway. The second run was confirmed immediately after the first season ended.

Recently, the lead star of the series Kaley Cuoco has been spotted filming wearing colorful outfits on a set in Germany (reported metro.uk). Just a few days back the former 'The Big Bang Theory' actress reportedly filed to divorce her husband Karl Cook on the same day they announced their split.

In the photos captured in Germany film set, Kaley Cuoco is dressed in a polo neck top, a hot pink trench coat, black trousers, pair of burgundy heeled boots and red gloves. Her messy hairstyle brings back her prominent look of Cassie Bowden. In one picture, Kaley was standing with a man while they are surrounded by crew members wearing face masks.

Another behind the scene picture shows she is busy speaking with a lady. It seems she is talking about the scenes with one of the crew members.

Fans would be happy to hear that recently, Kaley Cuoco has shared the details of The Flight Attendant Season 2 via Instagram. She wrote "Cassie and Cassie's hair are back. @flightattendantonmax season 2 prepare for yet another turbulent decent.."

Kaley Cuoco played the character of Cassie Bowden, an alcoholic air stewardess who was caught by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and asked about the Bangkok hotel murder in Season 1.

The actor recently said to Deadline's Contenders Television awards-season event, "I was very clear when we decided we wanted to do a second season, that I didn't want Cassie to all of a sudden be like an amazing FBI agent."

She added, "We are going to be adding in that slight CIA asset on the side. [Cassie] moves to L.A., first year sober, and she makes all the wrong decisions on what you're not supposed to do when you become sober and she's going to learn very quickly that it's not as easy as she thought."

The HBO series is inspired by Chris Bohjalian's 2018 novel of the same name. The Flight Attendant Season 2 has got a new showrunner called Natalie Chaidez, who is likely to explore Cassie's sobriety in The Flight Attendant Season 2.

The Flight Attendant Season 2 is scheduled to be released in the spring of 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the HBO series.

