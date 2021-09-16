Left Menu

'I Know What You Did Last Summer' series to debut on Amazon Prime Video in October

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-09-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 12:12 IST
'I Know What You Did Last Summer' series to debut on Amazon Prime Video in October
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Thursday announced that the upcoming mystery thriller series ''I Know What You Did Last Summer'' will premiere on October 15.

The streamer released the official teaser of the show, which stars an ensemble cast of Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, and Brooke Bloom.

Written and executive produced by Sara Goodman, ''I Know What You Did Last Summer'' is based on Lois Duncan's 1973 novel, which was earlier adapted into the iconic 1997 film of the same name.

According to the streamer, the first four episodes of the series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 15 with new episodes will dropping weekly, leading up to the season finale on November 12.

''One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers finds themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. ''As they try to piece together who's after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town—and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly,'' the official plotline read.

''I Know What You Did Last Summer'' is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021