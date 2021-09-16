Amitabh Bachchan misses pre-pandemic 'Sunday Darshan' with fans

Left Menu

Waving to fans gathered outside his Jalsa residence used to be megastar Amitabh Bachchan's Sunday morning routine. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Big B stopped the ritual.

Waving to fans gathered outside his Jalsa residence used to be megastar Amitabh Bachchan's Sunday morning routine. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Big B stopped the ritual. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Amitabh took a stroll down memory lane and expressed his sadness on not being able to meet his well-wishers.

"Thank you well wisher .. yes .. when will those Sunday well wishers at Jalsa return," he wrote. Alongside the note, Big B posted an image of himself surrounded by imaginary fans and he was seen embracing them as the human connection has gotten a bit lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh is busy hosting the new season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. Speaking of films, he will be seen in 'Good Bye', 'Brahmastra', and 'The Intern' remake. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

