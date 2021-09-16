Song Hye-kyo’s ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ release date revealed!

Song Hye-kyo fans are eagerly waiting to know about the release of 'Now, We Are Breaking.' On June 1, 2021, SBS announced that the broadcasting rights for the drama 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' were already sold in Japan.

Finally, 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' got its release date. It is scheduled to be premiered on SBS TV from November 12, 2021, to January 1, 2022. The K-drama will air every Friday and Saturday at 22:00, noted mydramalist.com.

Since the announcement for Song Hye-kyo's joining the K-drama 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' is made, fans are sending regularly warm responses.

In November 2020, it was reported by United Artists Agency, Song Hye-kyo's management company that she was considering appearing in the drama as a protagonist. She last appeared in the 2018 TV series Encounter. Song Hye-kyo started filming for the drama in Seoul on April 9, 2021. This is her first project after a two-year break. Song Hye-kyo went on a long hiatus after her marriage split with 'Descendants of the Sun' co-star Song Joong-ki.

The series is a story of love and breakups in the romantic world. It illustrates the present scenario in the context of the fashion industry. Ha Yeong-eun (Song Hye-kyo) is a beautiful, trendy team leader of the design department of a fashion company called 'The One'. Yoon Jae-gook (Jang Ki-yong) is a rich freelance photographer.

Apart from Song Hye-kyo and Jang Ki-yong, Now, We Are Breaking Up will see 'Deliver Us From Evil' actress Choi Hee-seo, 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay' actor Kim Joo-hun in the main roles. The beautiful singer Yura (a member of the K-pop girl group Girl's Day) will be seen playing the role of a celebrity named Hye-rin. The young South Korean rapper Sehun's (a member of Exo) appearance has also been confirmed for an undisclosed role in 'Now, We Are Breaking Up'.

Stay tuned to get more updates on South Korean stars and k-dramas.

Also Read: KR model & TV host Jung Eun Chae joins Bae Suzy in 'The Second Anna'