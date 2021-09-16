Left Menu

KR model & TV host Jung Eun Chae joins Bae Suzy in ‘The Second Anna’

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 16-09-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 13:33 IST
KR model & TV host Jung Eun Chae joins Bae Suzy in ‘The Second Anna’
Jung EunChae joins Bae Suzy in the series "The Second Anna." Image Credit: Facebook / Bae Suzy, Jung Eun Chae
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

The beautiful South Korean actress and model Bae Suzy has already made her K-Drama return in Coupang Play's original series entitled, "The Second Anna." And now, "The King: Eternal Monarch" actress Jung Eun Chae joins Bae Suzy in the series. She has recently finalized her schedule.

Jung Eun Chae is going to play a woman who lives a perfect life from the time Bae Suzy was stolen, reports Pinkvilla. Jung began her career as a model, and then made her acting breakthrough as the titular character in "Nobody's Daughter Haewon," a film by auteur Hong Sang-soo that premiered at the 63rd Berlin International Film Festival.

Her acting as female prime minister in "The King: Eternal Monarch" in 2020 is appreciated worldwide. She gained recognition and was declared the best character according to a poll released by Cleo Singapore.

Fans are eagerly waiting to know what diversification on characters she will present them through "The Second Anna."

The K-Drama "The Second Anna" was originally slated to be a film, but the makers have finally rearranged it as a series spanning 8 episodes. The story for The Second Anna will surely be fascinating and tantalizing. Bae Suzy will play the title character Anna who is suffering from Ripley's Syndrome and as a result, she lives her life with two different personalities. Ripley's Syndrome is a type of antisocial personality disorder in which the person constantly lies and believes in a fictional world that is not real.

Filming for The Second Anna will commence in 2021 after all the cast are confirmed. The K-drama is helmed by Lee Joo Young. Jung Eun Chae's role and the name of the other cast are yet to be disclosed.

As soon as we get any updates on the thriller drama The Second Anna, we will keep you posted. Till then stay tuned!

Also Read: Love Alarm Season 3 renewal seems impossible but fans are hopeful

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021