KR model & TV host Jung Eun Chae joins Bae Suzy in ‘The Second Anna’

The beautiful South Korean actress and model Bae Suzy has already made her K-Drama return in Coupang Play's original series entitled, "The Second Anna." And now, "The King: Eternal Monarch" actress Jung Eun Chae joins Bae Suzy in the series. She has recently finalized her schedule.

Jung Eun Chae is going to play a woman who lives a perfect life from the time Bae Suzy was stolen, reports Pinkvilla. Jung began her career as a model, and then made her acting breakthrough as the titular character in "Nobody's Daughter Haewon," a film by auteur Hong Sang-soo that premiered at the 63rd Berlin International Film Festival.

Her acting as female prime minister in "The King: Eternal Monarch" in 2020 is appreciated worldwide. She gained recognition and was declared the best character according to a poll released by Cleo Singapore.

Fans are eagerly waiting to know what diversification on characters she will present them through "The Second Anna."

The K-Drama "The Second Anna" was originally slated to be a film, but the makers have finally rearranged it as a series spanning 8 episodes. The story for The Second Anna will surely be fascinating and tantalizing. Bae Suzy will play the title character Anna who is suffering from Ripley's Syndrome and as a result, she lives her life with two different personalities. Ripley's Syndrome is a type of antisocial personality disorder in which the person constantly lies and believes in a fictional world that is not real.

Filming for The Second Anna will commence in 2021 after all the cast are confirmed. The K-drama is helmed by Lee Joo Young. Jung Eun Chae's role and the name of the other cast are yet to be disclosed.

As soon as we get any updates on the thriller drama The Second Anna, we will keep you posted. Till then stay tuned!

Also Read: Love Alarm Season 3 renewal seems impossible but fans are hopeful