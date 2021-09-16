IAS officer's daughter falls to death in Kerala

A 16-year-old girl, the daughter of senior bureaucrat Anand Singh, reportedly fell to death from a multi-story apartment at Jawahar Nagar here, police said on Thursday.

Bhavya Singh fell down from the ninth floor of the flat, where she and her family were staying.

The fatal incident occurred this afternoon and though she was rushed to a private hospital, her life could not be saved, they added.

''Investigation is on and no other details are available right now,'' a police officer said.

Singh is currently working as the Public Works Department (PWD) secretary.

