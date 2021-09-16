Left Menu

IAS officer's daughter falls to death in Kerala

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-09-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 16:48 IST
IAS officer's daughter falls to death in Kerala
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old girl, the daughter of senior bureaucrat Anand Singh, reportedly fell to death from a multi-story apartment at Jawahar Nagar here, police said on Thursday.

Bhavya Singh fell down from the ninth floor of the flat, where she and her family were staying.

The fatal incident occurred this afternoon and though she was rushed to a private hospital, her life could not be saved, they added.

''Investigation is on and no other details are available right now,'' a police officer said.

Singh is currently working as the Public Works Department (PWD) secretary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021