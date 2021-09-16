Left Menu

UK's Piers Morgan joins Rupert Murdoch's Fox News in global deal

Piers Morgan, the outspoken British journalist and broadcaster, has joined Rupert Murdoch's News Corp and Fox News Media in a global deal, including launching a new TV show in early 2022, the company said on Thursday. He will also join Murdoch's tabloids The Sun and the New York Post as a columnist, and the group's HarperCollins UK has signed the world rights for his next book, the company said.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 19:07 IST
UK's Piers Morgan joins Rupert Murdoch's Fox News in global deal

Piers Morgan, the outspoken British journalist and broadcaster, has joined Rupert Murdoch's News Corp and Fox News Media in a global deal, including launching a new TV show in early 2022, the company said on Thursday.

He will also join Murdoch's tabloids The Sun and the New York Post as a columnist, and the group's HarperCollins UK has signed the world rights for his next book, the company said. Morgan, who previously edited Murdoch's defunct News of the World and hosted a show on CNN, resigned from British broadcaster ITV's breakfast show after he said in March he did not believe comments made by Prince Harry's wife Meghan in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Morgan said he was thrilled to be returning to News Corp, where he began his media career more than 30 years ago. "Rupert Murdoch has been a constant and fearless champion of free speech and we are going to be building something new and very exciting together," he said.

"I want my global show to be a fearless forum for lively debate and agenda-setting interviews, and a place that celebrates the right of everyone to have an opinion, and for those opinions to be vigorously examined and challenged. "I'm going home and we’re going to have some fun."

Murdoch said Morgan was "the broadcaster every channel wants but is too afraid to hire". "Piers is a brilliant presenter, a talented journalist and says what people are thinking and feeling," he said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021