Left Menu

PM praises Pune's Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Trust for arranging online 'darshan' of deity for devotees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to Pune-based Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganpati Trust and appreciated its efforts in arranging virtual darshan and aarti of the deity for the devotees during the ongoing Ganesh festival in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, an office-bearer of the trust said on Thursday.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 16-09-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 22:08 IST
PM praises Pune's Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Trust for arranging online 'darshan' of deity for devotees
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to Pune-based Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganpati Trust and appreciated its efforts in arranging virtual 'darshan' and 'aarti' of the deity for the devotees during the ongoing Ganesh festival in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, an office-bearer of the trust said on Thursday. In his letter written on Wednesday, Modi said that Bal Gangadhar Tilak strengthened the feeling of unity among people towards freedom struggle by linking faith with society and culture.

''The organisation of Ganeshotsav by the trust strengthens the same glorious tradition and the celebration of Geneshotsav becomes more special as it coincides with the 75th anniversary of the country's Independence,'' the letter said.

In the message written in Hindi, Modi said he felt very happy knowing that Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati was celebrating its 129th Ganeshotsav this year. ''The efforts of the trust in arranging darshan and aarti (of Lord Ganesha) available for devotees virtually during the festival amid the COVID-19 pandemic is praiseworthy,'' the prime minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021