PM praises Pune's Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Trust for arranging online 'darshan' of deity for devotees
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to Pune-based Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganpati Trust and appreciated its efforts in arranging virtual darshan and aarti of the deity for the devotees during the ongoing Ganesh festival in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, an office-bearer of the trust said on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to Pune-based Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganpati Trust and appreciated its efforts in arranging virtual 'darshan' and 'aarti' of the deity for the devotees during the ongoing Ganesh festival in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, an office-bearer of the trust said on Thursday. In his letter written on Wednesday, Modi said that Bal Gangadhar Tilak strengthened the feeling of unity among people towards freedom struggle by linking faith with society and culture.
''The organisation of Ganeshotsav by the trust strengthens the same glorious tradition and the celebration of Geneshotsav becomes more special as it coincides with the 75th anniversary of the country's Independence,'' the letter said.
In the message written in Hindi, Modi said he felt very happy knowing that Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati was celebrating its 129th Ganeshotsav this year. ''The efforts of the trust in arranging darshan and aarti (of Lord Ganesha) available for devotees virtually during the festival amid the COVID-19 pandemic is praiseworthy,'' the prime minister said.
