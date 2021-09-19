Left Menu

Shilpa Shetty welcomes sister Shamita home with 'tight squeeze'

Actor Shilpa Shetty has finally reunited with her sister Shamita Shetty after the latter spent six weeks inside the Bigg Boss OTT house.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-09-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 19:12 IST
Shilpa Shetty welcomes sister Shamita home with 'tight squeeze'
Shamita Shetty, Shilpa Shetty. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Shilpa Shetty has finally reunited with her sister Shamita Shetty after the latter spent six weeks inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. An elated Shilpa took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with Shamita, whom she fondly calls 'Tunki'.

Sharing the picture, in which the 'Dhadkan' actor is seen capturing a selfie while giving her younger sister a tight hug and kiss, she wrote, "And my Tunki is back yaaay. You not gonna be able to get out of this tight SQUEEZE @shamitashetty_official. Welcome home." The adorable post accumulated more than 3 lakh likes within a few hours of being shared on the photo-sharing platform.

For the unversed, Shamita was among the top 3 finalists of the Karan Johar-hosted reality show. Actor Divya Agarwal lifted the trophy, defeating choreographer Nishant Bhat and Shamita in the finale round. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?

Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet s...

 Australia
2
Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba; Explainer-The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cub...

 Global
4
India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is gold mine and will never be in debt trap: Gadkari.

India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021