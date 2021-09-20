Left Menu

Rita Wilson shines bright in her glittery black outfit at Emmys 2021

Singer Rita Wilson arrived at the 2021 Emmy Awards wearing a black blazer and pants.

ANI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-09-2021 05:24 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 05:24 IST
Rita Wilson shines bright in her glittery black outfit at Emmys 2021
Rita Wilson (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Singer Rita Wilson arrived at the 2021 Emmy Awards wearing a black blazer and pants. She completed her outfit with a sequined black top and layered silver necklace.

From head-to-toe, it was an all-black look for Rita. She even sported black open-toed heels at the occasion. Speaking of her hair, she chose to keep it wavy. Rita's husband and legendary actor Tom Hanks has skipped this year's Emmys, which is being held at the Event Deck at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles, California.

The 73rd edition of the annual awards show is taking place with a 'limited audience of nominees and their guests' at the venue due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Last year, the ceremony was held virtually. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?

Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet s...

 Australia
2
Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba; Explainer-The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cub...

 Global
4
India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is gold mine and will never be in debt trap: Gadkari.

India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021