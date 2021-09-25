Left Menu

Radhika Apte wraps up shooting for 'Forensic'

Weeks after being stationed in the idyllic hills of Mussoorie, actor Radhika Apte has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film 'Forensic' that also stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 12:15 IST
Radhika Apte. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Weeks after being stationed in the idyllic hills of Mussoorie, actor Radhika Apte has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film 'Forensic' that also stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role. Taking to her Instagram handle, Radhika posted a hilarious behind-the-shoot picture featuring herself posing with Vikrant who gave a pout pose for the camera with a red coloured lipstick applied on his lips.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "And it's a film wrap (for me)." The shooting of 'Forensic' went on floors in August. Few weeks after commencing the shoot, the team of 'Forensic' including the leading duo Vikrant, Radhika, actors Prachi Desai and Vindu Dara Singh along with the producers Deepak Mukut, Mansi Bagla, and Varun Bagla among others from the crew met the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

'Forensic' is directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Deepak Mukut, Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla under their banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainment Private Limited and Mini Films. Hunar Mukut is serving as the co-producer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

