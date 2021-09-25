Left Menu

John Cena, Kathy Bates board cast of political thriller 'The Independent'

Bates will play the first female presidential candidate, while Cena will play the independent presidential candidate.The Exchange is producing the project along with Anonymous Content and Park Pictures. Were incredibly excited to partner with Kathy Bates and John Cena on The Independent.

25-09-2021
  • Country:
  • United States

Veteran actor Kathy Bates and John Cena have joined the cast of political thriller film ''The Independent''. According to Variety, the film features Brian Cox and Jodie Turner-Smith in lead roles.

Filmmaker Amy Rice is directing the movie from a Black List script written by Evan Parter.

The story is set in the final weeks of the most polarising presidential election in history. It follows a young journalist (Turner-Smith), who partners with her idol (Cox) to take on a conspiracy that places the fate of the election, and the country, in their hands. Bates will play the first female presidential candidate, while Cena will play the independent presidential candidate.

The Exchange is producing the project along with Anonymous Content and Park Pictures. “We’re incredibly excited to partner with Kathy Bates and John Cena on ‘The Independent'. Kathy's exceptional acting skills, paired with Cena’s global appeal and ability to transform on-screen, makes them incredible additions to this film. We couldn’t be happier that they’ve signed on,'' said Brian O’Shea of The Exchange. Lance Acord, Jackie Kelma, O’Shea and Nat McCormick are serving as executive producers on the project.

