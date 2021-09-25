Left Menu

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's heart is brimming with love as his little daughter Nitara turned nine on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-09-2021 18:43 IST
Akshay Kumar's lovely birthday wish for his daughter
Akshay Kumar with his daughter Nitara (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's heart is brimming with love as his little daughter Nitara turned nine on Saturday. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor posted a picture, in which he can be seen hugging his "precious li'l girl" with a peaceful smile across his face.

"No bigger joy in the world than a daughter's tight hug. Happy Birthday, Nitara - grow up, take on the world, but always stay Papa's precious li'l girl too. Love you," Akshay wrote the caption. Akshay's co-stars chimed in their birthday wishes in the comments section.

"Happy birthday," actor Vaani Kapoor wrote. "Happy birthday Nitara," actor Bhumi Pednekar commented.

"Happy Birthday to her," actor Nushrratt Bharuccha added. Akshay and his wife and actor-writer Twinkle Khanna had welcomed their daughter Nitara in 2012. The star couple got married in 2001 and also have a son named Aarav, who was born in 2002.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay confirmed on Saturday that his much-awaited film 'Sooryavanshi' is finally going to release this Diwali. The news comes after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddav Thackeray announced that all cinema halls and theatres in the state are permitted to reopen after October 22.

The cop drama's release had been a topic of speculation for a year now. It was originally slated to release on March 24 last year but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the shutting down of cinema halls. In 'Sooryavanshi' Akshay will be seen portraying the role of a DSP who fights crime. Katrina will be playing the role of Akshay's love interest in the film.

The movie will also feature special cameos by Ajay Devgn (Singham) and Ranveer Singh (Simmba). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

