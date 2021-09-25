Abhishek Bachchan celebrates mother Jaya Bachchan's 50 years in Bollywood

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan shared some throwback photos of his mother Jaya Bachchan from her films to mark her 50 years in Bollywood on Saturday. The 'Dostana' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared stills from his mother's movies such as 'Abhimaan', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Guddi', 'Kora Kagaz' and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum'.

In the caption, Abhishek wrote, "I'm so grateful to be her son and to see her complete 50 YEARS in the film industry is a moment of pride. Happy 50 years of cinema Ma, I love you." Several people showered love on the post, among them was Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan who commented, "Love you."

Jaya's granddaughter and Shweta's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda wrote, "She is (love)." Anil Kapoor dropped hearts, raising hands and applause emojis. Bobby Deol and Dia Mirza also dropped heart emojis. Jaya made her acting debut as a teenager in Satyajit Ray's film 'Mahanagar' in 1963. However, her first screen role as an adult was in the 1971 film 'Guddi', which was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee and written by Gulzar, 'Guddi' also starred Dharmendra and Utpal Dutt.

The veteran actor and politician has been away from the films for a while. She was last seen on the big screen in the 2016 film 'Ki & Ka', where she played herself in a cameo. However, she is set to return with the Karan Johar directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which will also star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt along with Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

Meanwhile, Abhishek will next be seen in 'Bob Biswas', which is based on the fictional character of the same name that became popular in the 2012 Vidya Balan's hit movie 'Kahaani'. He also has 'Dasvi' in his kitty. (ANI)

