'Ozark' season 4 first footage release by Netflix

The Netflix subscribers were served with the first footage upcoming fourth and final season of its acclaimed crime series 'Ozark' at the streamer's promotional marathon 'Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event', Saturday. The video shows an intriguing scene from the premiere of the new season, picking up with Marty Byrd (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) in Mexico right after the previous season's violent shocking ending.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, 'Ozark' has been renewed from what many critics and fans called its best season. The series has overall received 32 Primetime Emmy nominations, including two for Outstanding Drama Series. Bateman and co-star Julia Garner have both picked up 'Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series' Emmys for the show.

Garner portrayed the role of Ruth Langmore, a young woman who is part of a local criminal family. Ozark is an American crime drama web television series created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams for Netflix. The series stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as a married couple who relocate their family to the Ozarks for money laundering.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the fourth season of 'Ozark' will be consisted of 14 episodes and will be split into two parts and both will air in 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)