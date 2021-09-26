Left Menu

'Ozark' season 4 first footage release by Netflix

The Netflix subscribers were served with the first footage upcoming fourth and final season of its acclaimed crime series 'Ozark' at the streamer's promotional marathon 'Tudum

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-09-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 14:02 IST
'Ozark' season 4 first footage release by Netflix
A still of Jason Bateman and Laura Linney from the first footage. (Image source: You Tube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Netflix subscribers were served with the first footage upcoming fourth and final season of its acclaimed crime series 'Ozark' at the streamer's promotional marathon 'Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event', Saturday. The video shows an intriguing scene from the premiere of the new season, picking up with Marty Byrd (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) in Mexico right after the previous season's violent shocking ending.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, 'Ozark' has been renewed from what many critics and fans called its best season. The series has overall received 32 Primetime Emmy nominations, including two for Outstanding Drama Series. Bateman and co-star Julia Garner have both picked up 'Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series' Emmys for the show.

Garner portrayed the role of Ruth Langmore, a young woman who is part of a local criminal family. Ozark is an American crime drama web television series created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams for Netflix. The series stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as a married couple who relocate their family to the Ozarks for money laundering.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the fourth season of 'Ozark' will be consisted of 14 episodes and will be split into two parts and both will air in 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021