In a new announcement, the theatrical release date of the upcoming Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has been announced to be on March 25, 2022.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-09-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 19:41 IST
Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' to release in March 2022
Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
In a new announcement, the theatrical release date of the upcoming Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has been announced to be on March 25, 2022. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Twitter handle on Sunday. He wrote, "IT'S FINAL... 'BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2' ARRIVES ON 25 MARCH 2022... #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 #KartikAaryan #KiaraAdvani #Tabu #AneesBazmee #BhushanKumar #MuradKhetani."

This news comes following the announcement by the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that the cinemas, which were closed down after the second wave of the ongoing novel COVID-19 pandemic, will be opening from October 22 in the state. Earlier this month Kartik had shot for the climax of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, Kartik shared a picture of the clapperboard for the climax part, "Shot 162" and penned the caption appreciating the "team effort" for this challenging sequence.

"Shot 162. One of the most challenging sequences I have shot for gets done !! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Climax. Whole week everyone's been at it and great team effort," he wrote. The upcoming film also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles. Helmed by Anees Bazmee and backed by Bhushan Kumar, the movie is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 iconic horror comedy-drama, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. The original film featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

