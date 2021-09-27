The Boys Season 3: Wrap on filming raises hope of 2021 release

Amazon Prime Video's superhero series The Boys Season 3 has finally completed its filming. The cast members announced the good news via Twitter, posting a video with a caption that reads, "Officially one step closer to enjoying new episodes. The Boys Season 3 has wrapped!"

In the video, the entire cast of Season 3, from Jack Quaid to Karen Fukuhara, is seen announcing the news of the wrap news with enjoyment.

Officially one step closer to enjoying new episodes. The Boys Season 3 has wrapped! pic.twitter.com/9fRbXRb1fP — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) September 17, 2021

The Boys Season 3 will be adapted for the season's sixth episode, which will be taking the same name as the comic book series. The plot for the third season is yet to be revealed, however, the series developer, Eric Kripke promises that The Boys Season 3 will be "something really special and insane." He added a gif of Alistair Adana's head exploding to visually express his reaction for how insanely violent he thinks the third season is going to be.

He also tells that the third season will adapt the miniseries comic book Herogasm, which is centered around a superhero orgy festivals.

He wrote on his Reddit that The Boys Season 3 would come with a hardcore porn story. He shared an image of the sixth episode of Season 3 that will include "Herogasm," the script written by Jessica Chou. Amazon's hit The Boys Season 3 would be darker than previous seasons.

The Boys Season 3 will bring back Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, and Nathan Mitchell, along with series newcomer Jensen Ackles in the role of Soldier Boy.

Although the filming for The Boys Season 3 was wrapped up, filming for the spin-off series is underway. So, what could be the release date for The Boys Season 3? Looking back, The Boys Season 2 took 10 months after the filming wrapped and premiered in September 2020. Therefore, if they follow the previous release pattern, then The Boys Season 3 might come on Amazon Prime Video in late 2021 or early 2022.

