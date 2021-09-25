“Who Killed Sara?” Season 3 release date cast & other updates!

After the release of the second run of the Mexican mystery thriller series "Who Killed Sarah?", enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the third season. "Who Killed Sara?" Season 3 was already officially confirmed in a caption at the end of the Season 2 finale credits. The caption reads, "It's Official: Another Season is Coming."

It's originally a Spanish language series named "¿Quiénmató a Sara?" After the premiere of the debut season, the series gained huge popularity worldwide and quickly became Netflix's most popular non-English language title ever with an estimated 55M subscribers tuning in since the launch of its first season. (via Deadline)

"Who Killed Sara?" follows ÁlexGuzmán, who spends 18 years in prison for a crime he did not commit. After coming out of prison, he is determined to find out who actually killed his sister Sara. Álex wants to get revenge on the Lazcano family who wronged him.

The murder mystery of Sara is still untold which means the plot will continue in its manner. However, "Who Killed Sara?" Season 3 could clear the leftover cliffhangers. Many questions arise: Will the killer be discovered? Will Alex find out who his sister really was?

"Who Killed Sara?" Season 3 might bring back all the main stars including Manolo Cardona (as Alex), XimenaLamadrid (Sara), Alejandro Nones (Rodolfo Lazcano), GinésGarcíaMillán (César) and Claudia Ramírez (Mariana Lazcano), Carolina Miranda ( Elisa Lazcano), Eugenio Siller (José MaríaLazcano), Marifer (Litzy) and MatíasNovoa (Nicandro).

The first two seasons were released respectively in March and May 2021. Now that "Who Killed Sara?" Season 3 is confirmed, the filming is likely get underway later this year for a spring 2022 release.

Stay tuned to get more updates on the Mexican series!

