BLACKPINK's 'Kill This Love' music video surpasses 1.4 billion views

Global K-Pop group BLACKPINK's 'Kill This Love' music video has surpassed 1.4 billion views on YouTube.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 27-09-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 16:00 IST
Seoul [South Korea], September 27 (ANI/Global Economic): Global K-Pop group BLACKPINK's 'Kill This Love' music video has surpassed 1.4 billion views on YouTube. YG Entertainment informed that the 'Kill This Love' music video passed 1.4 billion views on YouTube at 5:58 pm on Saturday.

As a result, BLACKPINK became the first K-pop group that have two music videos exceeding 1.4 billion views. Previously, BLACKPINK's 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' MV has surpassed 1.4 billion views and recently exceeded 1.7 billion views.

The music video of 'Kill This Love' has been loved by fans around the world with BLACKPINK's powerful and charismatic choreography and trendy visual style. With its addictive point dance like shooting a gun, it was listed as an only K-Pop song in 'Top 10 of the most viewed music video in 2019' released by YouTube. In addition, as Lisa's solo single album 'LALISA,' released on the 10th, has swept various global charts, BLACKPINK's YouTube channel subscribers are also significantly increasing. Currently, the number of subscribers is more than 67.3 million, ranking first among male and female artists in the world. (ANI/Global Economic)

