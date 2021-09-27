Left Menu

Hilary Duff receives heartfelt pre-birthday wish from husband Matthew Koma

Seems like actor Hilary Duff's husband Matthew Coma is all set to kick off his better half's birthday celebrations. The singer penned a sweet note dedicated to his 'wifey' on social media, Monday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-09-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 21:57 IST
Matthew Koma, Hilary Duff (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Seems like actor Hilary Duff's husband Matthew Coma is all set to kick off his better half's birthday celebrations. The singer penned a sweet note dedicated to his 'wifey' on social media, Monday. Matthew took to his Instagram handle and posted an adorable family picture featuring himself kissing the 'Younger' star who will turn 34 on September 28. The picture also features the duo's youngest daughter, 6-month-old Mae James Bair.

Sharing the snap he wrote, "It's wifey's birthday in a few days and it only feels right to let her have the whole week to soak up the birthday love. There aren't enough hours in the day, but you manage to make more. There's never enough sleep, but you find the energy...I'm really the luckiest to get to do this life thing with you." He added, "The easy days and the absolute s--t storms we're constantly navigating...You're never phased and you give so much of yourself to us. And you still manage to be the coolest f--king individual outside of all that. We're all totally humbled by the wide strokes you're able to paint while we're still trying to tie our shoes."

Matthew then shared his birthday wish for Hilary. "I hope this year allows you some of the best memories yet...we'll be here to cheer you on as you reach for every little dream cloud you come up with while we're talking in bed at night. Happy birthday to the greatest wifey, mom, and snacking partner there is...but also thank god you were born because we'd be so f--ked." "Love you. Also, my full body hive is better so we can bone down tonight," he concluded.The sweet pre-birthday post received massive love from fans and fellow celebrity followers.

Seeing her husband's dedication, Hilary also responded with clear adoration, writing, "Swoon. Thank god the FBH are gone because who would ever measure up to these love dedications?" Hilary and Matthew are undoubtedly one of the much-loved celebrity couples. The two, who tied the knot in December 2019, have not been shy about sharing their love for one another on social media, and Matthew's latest post proves to be no exception.

As per E! News, the duo is parents to 2-year-old daughter Banks. Hilary is also a mother to her 9-year-old son Luca, who she shares with ex Mike Comrie. (ANI)

