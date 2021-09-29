Left Menu

Vidyut Jammwal's 'Sanak: Hope Under Siege' to be out on October 15

Actor Vidyut Jammwal-starrer 'Sanak

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-09-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 13:44 IST
Vidyut Jammwal's 'Sanak: Hope Under Siege' to be out on October 15
Poster of 'Sanak: Hope Under Siege'. Image Credit: ANI
Actor Vidyut Jammwal-starrer 'Sanak: Hope Under Siege' is all set to release on October 15 on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Kanishk Varma, 'Sanak' is touted as an action thriller.

Announcing the news on his Instagram account, Vidyut wrote, "Ek baar SANAK gayi na toh...Complete the sentence in #SANAKI style #SANAK releasing on 15th October only on @disneyplushotstar." Producer Vipul Shah also expressed his excitement over the release of the film.

"I am very happy to announce the date of 'Sanak', which we shot under the most difficult circumstances of Covid-19. The sole purpose of putting all the effort was to keep entertaining people and again, as usual, we have tried to take the action a notch higher than the Commando series. I believe that we have achieved it," he said. 'Sanak' also stars Neha Dhupia, Rukmini Maitra, and Chandan Roy Sanyal among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

