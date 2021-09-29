Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Can it bring back Johnny Depp’s fans to cinema?

Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is under development. There are now two versions of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 in the works. It looks like both of those movies will be a reboot versus a spinoff, with new and recreated characters. None of the films will be continued from the fifth movie (Dead Men Tell No Tales).

The franchise is one of the biggest selling chains of Disney over the past 20 years. Yet we have five movies, The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Dead Man's Chest (2006), At World's End (2007), On Stranger Tides (2011), and Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017). It is hard to imagine Pirates of the Caribbean 6 without Johnny Depp as the iconic antihero Captain Jack Sparrow.

Johnny's performance in the first movie of Pirates of the Caribbean made him an overnight star. And his popularity as Captain Jack continued to skyrocket over the next few 'Pirates of the Caribbean' movies.

But things came to an anticlimax for Johnny after his ex-wife Amber Heard had filed for divorce, accusing him of domestic abuse, following which Johnny would be expelled from the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise.

Recently, JOHNNY DEPP has spoken out about Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise at the San Sebastian Film Festival. He commented "I suppose this is the positive side of having, in a strange way, given life to those characters like Captain Jack or whatever character that I was lucky enough to locate and bring to life the beauty of Captain Jack Sparrow."

"I'll go to somebody's house, man, I'll perform at your kid's birthday party at this point."

He then seemingly hit out at Disney, saying: "I don't need a company to do that. I can just do that myself and nobody can take that away."

The 58 years old actor also added, "That's the greatest pleasure of Jack Sparrow. I can travel with Captain Jack in a box. Literally, Captain Jack in a box, and when the opportunity is right and I'm able to go and visit people and places where the smiles and the laughs and the things that are important, the most important things in the world are on the line."

Children's beloved Johnny Depp last played his iconic antihero character of Captain Jack Sparrow in 2017's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. He also reprised his role in the last four installments of Pirates of the Caribbean.

On April 16, the Spanish-language daily newspaper El País asked Johnny Depp if he misses playing Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean.

"No, I don't miss it, because I have it every day, I always carry it with me, I travel with Captain Jack in my suitcase. I belong to Jack Sparrow and he is loyal to me," said Johnny Depp.

Explaining the reason for carrying the Captain Jack apparel with him, the Pirates of the Caribbean star said that he always wants to keep himself ready for kids who might want to see him as Captain Jack. The actor has a track record of entertaining children as Captain Jack. Here's one of his old videos where he can be seen entertaining kids as Captain Jack.

On his exit from Pirates of the Caribbean 6, a petition titled "We want JOHNNY DEPP back as CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW" was launched which is still active on Change.org, urging Disney to reconsider Johnny Depp's returning.

After Disney removed Johnny Depp from the sixth movie, Depp's fans are frustrated and many are saying they are not going to watch any film in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise that doesn't include him.

To the fans' disappointment, however, Disney is making Pirates of Caribbean 6 without Johnny Depp. Currently, there is no release date for Pirates of the Caribbean 6. But the question remains, "Will Johnny Depp's fans watch (let alone enjoy) Pirates of the Caribbean 6 without their favorite star?"

Only time will know the answer.

