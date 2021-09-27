Joker 2: Updates on release status, retuning cast & more!

Is Joker 2 ultimately happening? Yes, it is indeed in development. In the last report of May 2021, it was again reported that Joker 2 was in the works with producer Todd Phillips and that some of the creative team from the first film are on board for the follow-up.

What are some recent updates on Joker 2?

A few months back, it was reported that Joker 2 is in the early stages of development over at Warner Brothers. The film will be set several years after 2019 and would focus on Arthur Fleck's (played by Joaquin Phoenix) rise as a criminal in Gotham City versus his descent into insanity.

Back in 2019, before the release of Joker, Joaquin Phoenix and Todd Phillips decided that they'd more sequels of Joker if the first movie emerged successfully. The antihero played by Joaquin Phoenix won millions of hearts with the film Joker. Todd Phillips', Joker became the sixth highest-grossing film of the year.

Moreover, an insider for Joker 2 production revealed "They plan to make two sequels in the next four years, with a long-term commitment to Joaquin and his Joker director Todd Phillips and producer Bradley Cooper. It's all about getting Joaquin to accept the terms – and the biggest payday of his career by far."

When could Joker 2 release?

We are still far away from the film's release. According to recent news, the film is currently in the pre-production stage. The writer/director Todd Phillips has signed a contract to "co-write the next Joker installment." As per the current scenario, it looks like Joker 2 might be released in late 2023 or so, reported TomsGuide.

Moreover, the debut film took about two years to complete, the scripting for Joker happened in 2017, and it was released at the 76th Venice International Film Festival in 2019. So we guess, Joker 2 would premiere around 2023.

However, another report claims that the script is already written? Daily Mirror reported that the scripts for both the sequels are already written, and Joaquin Phoenix is ready to play his role, Arthur Fleck or Joker.

Who could be in the cast of Joker 2?

It is widely expected that Joaquin Phoenix would return to play his infamous role of Arthur Fleck. Besides, earlier it was reported that Joaquin Phoenix is to finalize the offering of USD 50 million contracts to play for Joker 2 and Joker 3.

However, there's a chance for Actress Zazie Beetz to return in the film as Sophie Dumond. It is highly unlikely that Arthur's mother Penny Fleck (Frances Conroy) and Arthur's idol, popular talk show host Murray Franklin (Robert De Niro) will come back in the next season, as they were killed by Arthur in the last movie.

There is no official announcement on the making of Joker 2 as yet.

