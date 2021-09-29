Left Menu

Animal Kingdom Season 6: Cast, release date & more updates!

Animal Kingdom is an American drama television series developed by Jonathan Lisco. Image Credit: Facebook / Animal Kingdom
On January 14, 2021, ahead of the fifth season premiere, TNT renewed its popular crime drama Animal Kingdom for a sixth and final season. Production on the season began on March 6, 2021. Animal Kingdom Season 5 premiered on July 11, 2021.

Animal Kingdom follows the story of a 17-year-old boy, who, after the death of his mother, moves in with his estranged relatives, the Codys, a criminal family clan governed by matriarch, Smurf.

The summary of the Animal Kingdom Season 5: "Pope (Hatosy), Craig (Robson), Deran (Weary), and J (Cole) are still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf's death, including family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Codys struggle to maintain their fragile alliance and to see which of them will come out on top. Meanwhile, they search for more information on Pamela Johnson whom Smurf made the beneficiary of her estate. And back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf is forging her own path raising Pope and Julia and leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends."

In Animal Kingdom Season 6, we could see a complete storyline, which would resolve all the leftover cliffhangers from earlier seasons. In the sixth run, many actors could reprise their roles, including Shawn Hatosy as Andrew "Pope" Cody, Jake Weary as Deran Cody, Ben Robson as Craig Cody, and Finn Cole as Joshua "J" Cody. Recently, Variety noted that Jasper Polish, Kevin Csolak, Darren Mann, and Stevie Lynn Jones have also joined the series.

Regarding the release date, it is too early to predict the release date for Animal Kingdom Season 6. Still, as the filming has already begun, it might take five to six months to complete, while the post-production work may take another few months. So we can expect Animal Kingdom Season 6 to arrive in mid-2022.

