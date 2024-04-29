Left Menu

Ecuador says it has sued Mexico over granting of asylum to former VP

Ecuador's foreign ministry said on Monday it has sued Mexico at the International Court of Justice over Mexico's granting of asylum to former Ecuadorean vice-president Jorge Glas.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 21:38 IST
Ecuador's foreign ministry said on Monday it has sued Mexico at the International Court of Justice over Mexico's granting of asylum to former Ecuadorean vice-president Jorge Glas. Glas, twice convicted of corruption and now facing fresh charges, was arrested this month during a raid by police on Mexico's Quito embassy, where he had been living since December.

The raid drew international criticism and Mexico has already sued Ecuador at the ICJ over the incident. Ecuador's representatives at the court in The Hague presented the lawsuit, the foreign ministry said in the statement, "for a series of violations by Mexico of a series of international obligations, for the conduct of the country since December 17, 2023."

The suit also mentions "insulting" statements by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the ministry added.

