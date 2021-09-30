Left Menu

Judge suspends Britney Spears' father from conservatorship

A judge has suspended Britney Spears father from the conservatorship that has controlled the singers life and money for 13 years.Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny agreed with a petition from Spears and her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, that James Spears needs to give up his role as conservator.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-09-2021 04:06 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 04:06 IST
Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny agreed with a petition from Spears and her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, that James Spears needs to give up his role as conservator.

Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny agreed with a petition from Spears and her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, that James Spears needs to give up his role as conservator. The move is a major victory for the singer, who pleaded in dramatic hearings in June and July that her father needed to be out.

James Spears sought the conservatorship in 2008 and had been its primary controller and biggest champion. He reversed course in recent weeks, asking the judge to end the conservatorship.

Britney Spears and Rosengart agreed that the conservatorship should end and said in court documents that James Spears' removal was a necessary first step.

