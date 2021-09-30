Left Menu

Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kahthiawadi' to hit theatres on January 6

Alia Bhatt's much-awaited film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' will release in theatres on January 6, 2022.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-09-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 15:07 IST
Alia Bhatt in poster of 'Gangubai Kahthiawadi' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Alia Bhatt's much-awaited film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' will release in theatres on January 6, 2022. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the upcoming project is based on the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' written by S Hussain Zaidi, and will showcase the rise of a girl named Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch from Kathiawad who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour.

Announcing the release date of the film, Bhansali Productions took to Instagram and wrote, "The wait to witness her power, strength & resilience ends. Bringing to you a stem-winding story of #GangubaiKathiawadi on 6th January 2022, in cinemas near you." The film also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

