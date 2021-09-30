Sircar on renovation of Jallianwala Bagh: Decision of authorities, don't want to come in between

Director Shoojit Sircar on Thursday said his film ''Sardar Udham'' addresses the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, a horrific incident in India's colonial history which must ''never be forgotten'', adding he had no opinions to offer on the recent ''beautification'' of the historical site.

A renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh memorial was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, last month.

A sound and light show was set up to display the events that happened on April 13, 1919 when the British forces, led by, Brigadier General Reginald Dyer, fired indiscriminately on a large and peaceful gathering of protesters, killing over 1,000 people and wounding hundreds of them.

A section of people on social media had taken offence to the ''beautification'' of the site and called the move insensitive to the memory of those killed.

During the trailer launch of ''Sardar Udham'', Sircar was asked what he feels about the government's decision.

''In Jallianwala Bagh, as an incident, the most important factor for me was what we saw in the trailer or what 'Sardar Udham' says about that incident, that we should not forget it, and the world should not forget it.

''When you ask about the beautification, it is not in my hand. What is in my hand is my expression, and that is my cinema, and I create that in my film,'' the filmmaker told reporters.

''Sardar Udham'' is a biopic on freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Sircar said he would not want to ''come in the way'' of the authorities' decision with his opinions.

''What you are asking about Jallianwala Bagh, it is the decision of the authorities. I think whatever they feel is right to keep it alive is only their decision. I won't come in the way of what they want to do with Jallianwala Bagh,'' he added.

Fronted by Vicky Kaushal, the film is billed as ''an intriguing and engrossing'' tale of a patriot with many aliases.

Sircar said he came to Mumbai in 2000 harbouring a dream to make this film but didn't have the resources to realise his vision.

The filmmaker described ''Sardar Udham'' as a ''personal journey'' and said he has been a regular visitor at the Jallianwala Bagh since 1999.

''It'll always be a place where I'll take my children, grandchildren. Jallianwala Bagh should be a big section, a chapter in our book (as a country),'' he added.

''Sardar Udham'' also stars Banita Sandhu and Amol Parashar. It is scheduled to be released on Amazon Prime Video on October 16.

