Kannada TV actress Soujanya dies by suicide
A budding TV actress on Thursday allegedly died by suicide in her apartment at Doddabele near Kumbalgodu on the city outskirts, police said.Soujanya25, who had acted in a couple of serials and films like Chaukattu Fun and Nanobbne Olleyavnu, hung herself from the ceiling fan in her room, they said.She has left behind a four-page suicide note expressing sorry for taking the extreme step.The woman wrote that the health issues were killing her and her mental state was not good.I had promised I will never do such stupid thing in my life but I had no option.
- Country:
- India
A budding TV actress on Thursday allegedly died by suicide in her apartment at Doddabele near Kumbalgodu on the city outskirts, police said.
Soujanya(25), who had acted in a couple of serials and films like 'Chaukattu Fun' and 'Nanobbne Olleyavnu'', hung herself from the ceiling fan in her room, they said.
She has left behind a four-page suicide note expressing ''sorry'' for taking the extreme step.
The woman wrote that the health issues were ''killing'' her and her mental state was not good.
''I had promised I will never do such stupid thing in my life but I had no option. I was totally killed inside. Day by day I was going so low,'' the actress, who hailed from Kushalnagar in Kodagu district, said in the note.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kumbalgodu
- Chaukattu
- Kodagu
- Nanobbne Olleyavnu''
- Kushalnagar