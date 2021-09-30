Kannada TV actress Soujanya dies by suicide

A budding TV actress on Thursday allegedly died by suicide in her apartment at Doddabele near Kumbalgodu on the city outskirts, police said.

Soujanya(25), who had acted in a couple of serials and films like 'Chaukattu Fun' and 'Nanobbne Olleyavnu'', hung herself from the ceiling fan in her room, they said.

She has left behind a four-page suicide note expressing ''sorry'' for taking the extreme step.

The woman wrote that the health issues were ''killing'' her and her mental state was not good.

''I had promised I will never do such stupid thing in my life but I had no option. I was totally killed inside. Day by day I was going so low,'' the actress, who hailed from Kushalnagar in Kodagu district, said in the note.

