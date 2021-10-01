Left Menu

Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige to perform at Super Bowl

"The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career," Dr. Dre said in a statement. The game will be played on Feb.13 in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2021 03:54 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 03:54 IST
Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige to perform at Super Bowl

Rappers Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg, along with R&B singer Mary J. Blige will play the halftime show at next year's Super Bowl in southern California, the National Football League (NFL) announced on Thursday. "The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career," Dr. Dre said in a statement.

The game will be played on Feb.13 in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood. Dre, Lamar and Snoop Dogg are all natives of the area. The five artists have a total of 43 Grammys, and 19 No. 1 Billboard albums.

Rapper Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation group helps to put the show together, said in a statement the performance by the five would be "history in the making." The Super Bowl is the most watched TV broadcast annually, drawing an audience of about 100 million people and attracting the world's top music talent.

This year Canadian artist The Weeknd was the performer, despite the coronavirus pandemic, while in 2020 Jennifer Lopez and Shakira shared the stage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
4
Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking
Blog

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021