Google pays tribute to late star Sivaji Ganesan with special doodle

On the occasion of the 93rd birth anniversary of Sivaji Ganesan, search engine giant Google paid a special tribute to the legendary actor on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-10-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 12:55 IST
Late Sivaji Ganesan (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of the 93rd birth anniversary of Sivaji Ganesan, search engine giant Google paid a special tribute to the legendary actor on Friday. The American company dedicated a special doodle illustrated by India-based artist Noopur Rajesh Choksi.

Sivaji Ganesan's grandson Vikram Prabhu expressed his happiness on seeing Google honouring the late star. "Here is the #Googledoodle honouring the Legendary #SivajiGanesan on his 93rd birthday. Appreciate the people from Google India and their guest artist Noopur Rajesh Choksi for the doodle art. Another proud moment! Love him and miss him more every year," Prabhu wrote in his Twitter post.

Born on October 1, 1928, in Villupuram, in the then South Arcot district of Tamil Nadu, Sivaji Ganesan is considered one of the finest Indian actors of all time. He had worked in over 250 films in a career spanning over four decades. 'Veerapandiya Kattabomman', 'Parasakthi', 'Karnan', and 'Thevar Magan' are some of his memorable films. Sivaji Ganesan passed away on July 21, 2001, due to long-standing heart problems and respiratory troubles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

